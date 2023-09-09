BBB Accredited Business
Tulane QB Michael Pratt out with knee injury

Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) is a game-time decision Saturday (Sept. 9) against Ole...
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) is a game-time decision Saturday (Sept. 9) against Ole Miss because of a knee injury, ESPN reported. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No. 24 Tulane is without star quarterback Michael Pratt on Saturday (Sept. 9) in its highly anticipated home game against the 20th-ranked University of Mississippi.

ESPN senior college football writer Pete Thamel sounded the alarm for the Green Wave (1-0) about six hours before the game’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff at sold-out Yulman Stadium.

“Pratt injured his knee late in the win over South Alabama,” Thamel tweeted. “He’ll warm up and then a decision will be made.”

Pratt played brilliantly in last Saturday’s season opener, a 37-17 home victory over South Alabama. The 6-foot-3 junior completed 14 of 15 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for 39 yards.

It was on a late carry, however, that Pratt’s left knee appeared to have been injured with about six minutes left to play in that game.

Pratt was evaluated before Saturday’s game, but ultimately ruled out. The Green Wave started redshirt sophomore Kai Horton at quarterback instead.

Tulane opened the week as a 3.5-point underdog on most betting sites, but that line slid to 6.5 points by Friday. With news of Pratt’s uncertain status, the lines shifted again Saturday to make Ole Miss an 8.5-point favorite at Tulane a few hours before kickoff.

