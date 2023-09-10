BBB Accredited Business
Construction worker killed in Jefferson Parish hit-and-run; driver arrested

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARRERO, LA (WVUE) - A construction worker was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Jefferson Parish around 3:30 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 9), according to State Police.

The victim, David Allen Smith, 36, was working on US 90B upper level near McArthur Boulevard when the incident occurred.

Louisiana State Police Troop B reported that some lanes on US 90B upper level were closed for construction. Smith was walking near the right shoulder when an SUV hit him.

The vehicle did not stop. Smith was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

A black Dodge Journey, believed to be the vehicle in question, was found abandoned nearby. Further investigation led the police to Isaiah Mayes, 24, of Marrero, who was identified as the driver.

Signs of impairment were evident during his interaction with the police. Mayes was arrested on several charges and is held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

