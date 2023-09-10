BBB Accredited Business
Drier air sticks around through the start of the week with little rain

Highs this week
Highs this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The second half of the weekend stays dry with lower humidity.

Sunday our high temperatures will be in the low 90s feeling nicer with lower humidity. Storm chances are very low. If we do see any showers or storms they will stay mainly in the coastal areas. Lows fall into the mid-60s on the North Shore Monday morning while staying in the mid-70s on the South Shore.

The start of the week will be similar with a slow climb in humidity by midweek. A few scattered showers are possible through Tuesday before storm chances return on Wednesday. We will be in the low to mid-90s through the middle part of the week.

Storm chances continue through the end of the week with lower temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the mid-60s for the North Shore and mid-70s for the South Shore.

