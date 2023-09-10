BBB Accredited Business
A nice feel and low rain chances start the new work week

The low humidity will stick around for Monday
A nice feel for tomorrow morning.
A nice feel for tomorrow morning.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weather has been in our favor lately with low humidity, sunshine, and low rain chances. That looks to continue for the first part of the new work week.

Monday will warm back to the lower 90s with low humidity and incredibly low rain chances. While the humidity will try to creep back in by Tuesday, it shouldn’t be considered “muggy”.

Rain chances are back for the second half of the work week at around 30%-40%. Highs will cool to the upper 80s by Friday and through the next weekend.

The Tropics

Hurricane Lee is a Category 3 hurricane in the western Atlantic forecast to make a northerly turn by Tuesday. Lucky it’s moving into cooler water and is also forecast to drop in intensity, but Bermuda will need to monitor closely since it is now in the cone of uncertainty for the end of the week.

Tropical Storm Margot remains well out to sea and will pose no threat to land.

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted two tropical waves off the coast of Africa which have a low chance of development for now.

