BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Saints favorites in opener against the Titans

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will open the 2023 season as a favorite over the Titans. The Black and Gold is a 3-point favorite over Tennessee.

The Saints are also the favorite to win the NFC South (+105). Atlanta (+185), Carolina (+525), and Tampa Bay (+1,000) round out the division betting odds.

The Saints over/under win total for the season is 9.5 wins.

New Orleans was 7-10 against the spread last season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Tropical Depression Thirteen
Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Drake, shown performing in this December 2022 file photo, has postponed his upcoming New...
Drake’s upcoming New Orleans concert postponed for second time, Ticketmaster says
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says

Latest News

LSU DT Maason Smith will miss the Florida State game due to an NCAA suspension.
What’s the LSU-Florida State spread after Maason Smith suspension
FILE - This Sept. 16, 2013, file photo shows the ESPN logo prior to an NFL football game...
ESPN strikes $1.5B deal to jump into sports betting with Penn Entertainment
LSU and Kentucky start their three-game series on Saturday.
LSU no longer the favorite to win College World Series
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams holds the Heisman Trophy after winning the...
Football, Fútbol, Food: Caleb Williams sweepstakes is heating up