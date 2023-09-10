Tide turns for Tulane Green Wave, fans stay strong in support

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A sold-out Yulman Stadium just wasn’t enough to help the Green Wave overcome the absence of star quarterback Michael Pratt.

Tulane put up a good fight but ultimately lost its non-conference showdown with Ole Miss of the SEC.

No. 24 ranked Tulane falls to No. 20 Ole Miss, 37 to 20, but fans are holding on to their faith in the team.

“I’m so happy to be in New Orleans,” said alum Julia Fox. “This is my first time back this season and I am feeling very positive.”

Getting a hand on a ticket proved harder than expected.

The 30,000-seat stadium never hosted a ranked SEC team before.

“When I was in college, I went to one game and it was free,” Fox said.

The game against Ole Miss was a sellout.

Green Wave alumni took a trip down memory lane, while making some new memories with renewed team spirit.

“It wasn’t this common for everyone to come. It’s really awesome to see that everyone’s rallying around it and everyone’s super excited to go to the games,” said alum Autumn Nieves. “I woke up this morning, walking through campus, and everyone was already dressed up and ready to go, really excited coming out for the team. To see that now, coming back as an alumni, it’s an incredible feeling and I’m really excited to see everyone showing up.”

While Louisiana is home to many Mississippi grads, including football greats Archie and Eli manning and Deuce McAllister, it was a tall order for Ole Miss fans to paint the stands red.

“We did not have anything like what it is now, but we have a ton of home team pride going on,” added alum Chandler Steinburgge.

Now it’s back to the practice field for the Green Wave, with sights set on next week’s matchup at Southern Miss.

