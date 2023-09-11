BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Athlete dies after competing in Ironman triathlon

FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers...
FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers said.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – An Ironman athlete died during Sunday’s competition in Madison, organizers confirmed.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Ironman Wisconsin said that the individual, whose name has not been released, needed medical attention during the bike portion of the race. A member of its staff and an off-duty law enforcement officer helped until medical crews arrived to take the athlete to the hospital.

No other details about the medical event or the athlete have been released at this time.

“We share our deepest condolences with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through what is a very difficult time,” Ironman Wisconsin wrote in its post. It also thanked the personnel and first responders that offered aid to the individual.

The race director declined to comment and referred questions to the national Ironman organization, which has not provided an immediate response .

In 2019, two athletes died during the swimming portion of the triathlon. Micheal McCullough and Todd Mahoney were both pulled from the water during the race. McCullough, 61, was taken to the hospital and pronounced soon after arriving. Mahoney, who was a Madison firefighter, died two days later.

The annual event, which has been held in Madison for the last 21 years, wouldn’t be possible without its thousands of volunteers.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Tropical Depression Thirteen
Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Drake, shown performing in this December 2022 file photo, has postponed his upcoming New...
Drake’s upcoming New Orleans concert postponed for second time, Ticketmaster says

Latest News

Authorities said Robert R. Montie was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for...
84-year-old dies after being thrown from ATV rear-ended by car
The explosion occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the east plant in the Archer Daniels Midland...
Explosion, fire at Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injures 8 employees
Gente camina entre los escombros causados por el terremoto, en la ciudad de Amizmiz, cerca de...
Moroccans with shovels and bulldozers dig through rubble but hope for survivors dwindles after quake
Deuce and Sean recap the Saints victory in the Dome
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
Stellantis reports progress in talks with auto workers and plans to make another offer Monday