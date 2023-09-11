BBB Accredited Business
Brian Kelly recaps win against Grambling, previews Mississippi State game

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recaps the Tigers’ win against Grambling and previews the upcoming game against Mississippi State.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped the Tigers’ win against Grambling and previewed the upcoming game against Mississippi State during a news conference on Monday, September 11.

The LSU Tigers scored a big 72-10 victory against Grambling in Tiger Stadium back on Saturday, September 9. Despite the huge win, the Tigers remained at No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers are set to take on Mississippi State on Saturday, September 16, in Starkville, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. The game will air on ESPN.

