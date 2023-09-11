BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Humidity on the rise for the new work week

Highs will stick to the low 90s but feel more like 100
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The low humidity from the weekend is about to be booted out as a return flow from the Gulf leads to some small rain chances.

The transition to more humid conditions will be felt on your Monday as the heat into the afternoon won’t be as comfortable. Highs for today likely top out in the low 90s but due to that rise in dew points, it will feel closer to 100 with the heat index. As we open the Gulf up just a bit, expect one or two afternoon showers or storms.

There isn’t much to speak of in terms of the weather this week as each day will be in the low 90s with small rain chances popping up by afternoon. If I had to pick a day with a slightly better shot at rain, it would be Wednesday. A quick look ahead to next weekend brings a dissipating frontal boundary into Louisiana which could yield better rain chances. We’ll see!

All attention in the tropics is on Hurricane Lee which we have been tracking for quite a few days now. Does Lee get close enough to the Northeast to bring impacts by next weekend? Right now the track remains offshore but it will be a close call for the Northeast states and Canadian Maritimes. Now the storm will be weakening and transitioning to a frontal low by that time. Again, the Gulf and Caribbean remain void of any storm threat for the next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Tropical Depression Thirteen
Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Drake, shown performing in this December 2022 file photo, has postponed his upcoming New...
Drake’s upcoming New Orleans concert postponed for second time, Ticketmaster says

Latest News

A nice feel for tomorrow morning.
A nice feel and low rain chances start the new work week
Morning weather update for Sunday, Sept. 10
Highs this week
Drier air sticks around through the start of the week with little rain
A comfortable game day forecast .
Low humidity makes for the perfect game day forecast