Humidity on the rise for the new work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The low humidity from the weekend is about to be booted out as a return flow from the Gulf leads to some small rain chances.

The transition to more humid conditions will be felt on your Monday as the heat into the afternoon won’t be as comfortable. Highs for today likely top out in the low 90s but due to that rise in dew points, it will feel closer to 100 with the heat index. As we open the Gulf up just a bit, expect one or two afternoon showers or storms.

There isn’t much to speak of in terms of the weather this week as each day will be in the low 90s with small rain chances popping up by afternoon. If I had to pick a day with a slightly better shot at rain, it would be Wednesday. A quick look ahead to next weekend brings a dissipating frontal boundary into Louisiana which could yield better rain chances. We’ll see!

All attention in the tropics is on Hurricane Lee which we have been tracking for quite a few days now. Does Lee get close enough to the Northeast to bring impacts by next weekend? Right now the track remains offshore but it will be a close call for the Northeast states and Canadian Maritimes. Now the storm will be weakening and transitioning to a frontal low by that time. Again, the Gulf and Caribbean remain void of any storm threat for the next week.

