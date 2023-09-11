BBB Accredited Business
Lifeguard stand falls over and crushes woman to death, police say

FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when...
FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when another person tied a hammock to the stand, causing it to topple over and crush Moles.(Kolby Skidmore WECT (custom credit) | WECT)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Gray News) – A lifeguard stand fell on top of a woman and killed her early Saturday morning, according to officials with the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to respond to the beach.

Investigators said they believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when another person tied a hammock to the stand, causing it to topple over and crush Moles.

Moles was pronounced dead on the scene.

