Major hurricane Lee could impact the Northeastern US and Canada

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lee is still a Category 3 hurricane on Monday afternoon. It is expected to make a northward turn and bring impacts to the Atlantic coast of the US and Canada.

The storm weakened over the weekend before traveling over warmer waters into an area of lower wind shear on Monday, strengthening into a major hurricane once again.

Lee had sustained winds of 115 miles per hour according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Lee is slowly tracking west-northwestward at 7 miles per hour before it is forecast to make a northward turn by Tuesday. The latest NHC advisory is no longer forecasting a return to a Category 4 hurricane as Lee deals with wind shear.

Once the storm makes the turn, it will traverse the open Atlantic over an area of cooler water allowing the storm to weaken. Lee is still expected to be a hurricane by the weekend when it could bring impacts to the northeastern US and Canada.

Depending on how early the turn occurs, Bermuda could be at risk of a close pass from Lee. If the turn occurs early it will follow the eastern side of the National Hurricane Center cone and bring more impacts to the island. If it takes longer to turn north, Bermuda will still feel impacts from the system but they will be farther from the center of the storm.

By the weekend, Lee could impact parts of New England and Canada. It is too early to determine where along the coastline the storm will make landfall because there is still uncertainty on when Lee will turn north and the weather systems approaching that determine this north turn and steering afterward.

The Northeastern US from Massachusettes up through Maine is included in the cone as well as Nova Scotia on the eastern side. The center of Lee could make landfall anywhere within this area.

The ultimate position of Lee depends on upper-level steering.

A low-pressure system swinging across the Great Lakes is set to turn Lee to the north on Tuesday. The speed of this system will control how quickly we see this turn.

Behind this low, another low-pressure system will determine what part of the Atlantic coastline will feel the greatest impact from Lee. If this system swings in behind the first quickly it will steer Lee towards Canada, whereas if there is a slower progression it will allow Lee to trend more to the west and New England.

Regardless of where Lee ultimately makes landfall, the storm will bring impacts far outside of its center.

The wind field of Lee is expected to become larger after the north turn as it weakens. Tropical storm force winds could impact the Northeast US as early as Friday. Large swells and rip currents are also expected along the entire east coast of the US as Lee passes by.

Heavy rainfall is possible across New England with some areas seeing up to six inches of rainfall.

Once Lee makes its northward turn forecasters will have a better idea of the ultimate path Lee will take.

