Margot becomes the fifth hurricane in the Atlantic this year

Hurricane Margot
Hurricane Margot(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Margot is now the fifth hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

The system is in the central Atlantic with sustained winds of 75 miles per hour with gusts up[ to 90 miles per hour. Margot is moving north at around 10 miles per hour.

Hurricane Margot
Hurricane Margot(WVUE)

Margot is not expected to be a threat to land as it moves northward across the Atlantic through the end of the week.

It is expected to strengthen slightly to a Category 2 hurricane by Wednesday.

