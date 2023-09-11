BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mayor Cantrell expected to nominate ex-Oakland police chief to lead NOPD

The federal monitor for the NOPD consent decree says the police department is 'backsliding' in...
The federal monitor for the NOPD consent decree says the police department is 'backsliding' in some areas
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Multiple law enforcement sources confirm to Fox 8 that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will name Anne Kirkpatrick as the police chief of the New Orleans Police Department.

Kirkpatrick was formerly the police chief of the Oakland Police Department in California.

Insiders consider the move to select Kirkpatrick over current NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork a surprise.

The 63-year-old Kirkpatrick has spent more than 38 years with various law enforcement agencies.

Kirkpatrick was sworn in as the first female police chief in Oakland in 2017.

READ MORE

Vappie hearing concludes, federal judge to issue opinion on NOPD compliance with consent decree

NOPD: Shaun Ferguson sought to restore Vappie to mayor’s team just before retiring

NOPD chief candidate Thedrick Andres takes job in San Antonio suburb Cibolo instead

Mayor says David Franklin will rejoin finalists in NOPD chief search

Woodfork’s experience questioned as NOPD chief finalists confirmed to City Council by search team

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Tropical Depression Thirteen
Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Drake, shown performing in this December 2022 file photo, has postponed his upcoming New...
Drake’s upcoming New Orleans concert postponed for second time, Ticketmaster says

Latest News

Deuce and Sean recap the Saints victory in the Dome
The New Orleans Saints beat the Tennessee Titans in their season opener, 16-15.
Who Dats celebrate season opener win against Tennessee Titans
Police lights and caution tape.f
NOPD seeks public assistance investigating a series of weekend shootings
Who Dats celebrate season opener win against Tennessee Titans
Who Dats celebrate season opener win against Tennessee Titans