Mayor Cantrell expected to nominate ex-Oakland police chief to lead NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Multiple law enforcement sources confirm to Fox 8 that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will name Anne Kirkpatrick as the police chief of the New Orleans Police Department.

Kirkpatrick was formerly the police chief of the Oakland Police Department in California.

Insiders consider the move to select Kirkpatrick over current NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork a surprise.

The 63-year-old Kirkpatrick has spent more than 38 years with various law enforcement agencies.

Kirkpatrick was sworn in as the first female police chief in Oakland in 2017.

