Nicondra: Muggy temps return

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was a bit drier humidity wise over the weekend and we still saw a bit of that to start the day on Monday. The muggy feel is returning as we head into Monday afternoon and for the week ahead. Rain chance still remain on the lower side with only about 20 percent coverage for the next couple of days. Wednesday will be the next best chance for rain as we see about 40 percent rain coverage ahead of the next trough that will dig into the region.

We are moving through the statistical peak of the Atlantic Hurricane season with a very active tropical ocean. Lee continues to push west. There is a chance once it makes the turn northeast we could see more impact to the New England area. Margot looks to remain out to see and several waves moving off the African coast show signs of development, but no threat to the Gulf at this time.

