NOPD seeks public assistance investigating a series of weekend shootings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a string of shootings that happened over the weekend and seeking the public’s help for more information.

The wave of violence began on Saturday morning (Sept. 9) in the Fillmore neighborhood. A male was reportedly shot twice on Cartier Street.

Early Sunday, around 2:45 a.m., a group walking in the Central Business District was suddenly confronted by the sound of gunshots. Moments later, they realized that one among them had been injured.

Then, just before 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Desire neighborhood, a woman on Ursula Spencer Way suffered injuries from a single gunshot. She was taken to a local hospital for care.

NOPD has yet to release details regarding potential suspects or motives behind these incidents.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.