Who Dats celebrate season opener win against Tennessee Titans

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It only took a few brave voices to set off a roar of Who Dat chants outside Caesars Superdome following the season opener win.

Saints fans brought out the southern hospitality for our visitors from Tennessee; Titans fans said if they have to lose, at least it’s in New Orleans.

It was a game of many firsts. For the Saints, a victory in their first game of the season, holding off the Tennessee Titans 16-15.

And for Christian Howard, it was his first time in the Dome.

“He did great! He was excited! He’s like a real born Saints fan,” said his father.

All eyes were on new Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who passed for 305 yards in his New Orleans debut and engineered a second-half comeback with a third-quarter pass to Rasheed Shaheed for the game’s only touchdown.

“We were just aggressive defensively, like we always come. We always bring it. Really like to see Derek Carr continue to just lead our offense to continue to produce more touchdowns throughout the season. It was just great to see a solid game out of the Saints,” said fan Ayrealle Beavers-Blair. “It’s been a rough ride the past couple of years, so it was great.”

Siblings Ashley and Jay Tufts flew home from Texas just for this game.

“We had to stay in the last couple of seconds,” said Ashley Tufts. “I mean, obviously, it was a nail-biter, per usual.”

Two former special teams standouts now battling ALS, the Saints’ Steve Gleason and Tennessee’s Tim Shaw, served as honorary pregame captains, which fans say warmed their hearts.

Titans fans left with a loss, but their heads weren’t hanging too low.

“I love New Orleans. I love the people; I love the city. It’s beautiful out here,” said August Harris.

Harris is visiting with his family from Nashville. He says the matchup at the Dome highlighted some elements his team should work on before hosting the Chargers next Sunday.

“We could have played better offensively and communicated more,” Harris said. “That was a crazy crowd atmosphere.”

That atmosphere spilled down the steps of Champions Square.

“We’re going to the Bowl, baby. I’m going to Disney World... that’s the first thing Derek’s saying. Let’s get it!” said Connor Meyers.

Kim Robinson agreed saying, “It’s not too early. You’ve got to start it to finish. Black and gold to the Super Bowl! We are in it to win it.”

The Saints will be featured on Monday Night Football in their next game, going on the road to face the Carolina Panthers on September 18.

