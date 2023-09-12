Boil water advisory for Village of Sun
Published: Sep. 12, 2023
SUN, La. (WVUE) - Officials in the Village of Sun have issued a precautionary boil water advisory for all customers under the illage system due to a break in the water main. The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
Residents with questions can contact the Village of Sun Town Hall at 985-886-550
