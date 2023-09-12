BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Boil water advisory for Village of Sun

(wcjb)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN, La. (WVUE) - Officials in the Village of Sun have issued a precautionary boil water advisory for all customers under the illage system due to a break in the water main. The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Residents with questions can contact the Village of Sun Town Hall at 985-886-550

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Tropical Depression Thirteen
Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Drake, shown performing in this December 2022 file photo, has postponed his upcoming New...
Drake’s upcoming New Orleans concert postponed for second time, Ticketmaster says

Latest News

Anne Kirkpatrick was nominated Monday (Sept. 11) by Mayor LaToya Cantrell to be the next NOPD...
NOPD superintendent nominee needs City Council approval; here’s where members stand
New Orleans Fire Department District Chief Billy Shanks discusses his experiences after he...
Louisiana fire officials reflect on helping NYFD, NYC after 9/11 attacks
Archbishop Gregory Aymond has warned churches, schools and ministries within the Archdiocese of...
Concerns raised over New Orleans’ Catholic institutions shouldering cost of clergy abuse claims
NOFD official reflects on Louisiana's aid to NYFD in wake of 9/11 attacks