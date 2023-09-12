BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Slightly better rain chances for your Wednesday

Bruce: Slightly better rain chances Wednesday afternoon into the evening
Bruce: Slightly better rain chances Wednesday afternoon into the evening
By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We will see a few more spotty rounds of much needed rain on your Wednesday. A weak front will be the focus of afternoon and evening showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. The higher rain chance doesn’t stick around long as we round out the work week.

Over the weekend, another front approaches bringing 40% rain coverage Saturday and Sunday. Not a washout with many dry times in between showers and spotty storms.

We are still watching Hurricane Lee as Tropical Storm Watches go up for the island of Bermuda. As the storm moves north and unwinds there is still a possibility of larger impacts along the extreme northeast coast.. Otherwise I see no threat to the Gulf over the next 7 days.

