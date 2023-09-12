Bruce: Slightly better rain chances for your Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We will see a few more spotty rounds of much needed rain on your Wednesday. A weak front will be the focus of afternoon and evening showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. The higher rain chance doesn’t stick around long as we round out the work week.

Bruce: we need the rain and Wednesday rain chances will be the highest. Not everyone gets the rain, but more spotty storms will allow more coverage, Still hot with highs in the low 90s. pic.twitter.com/pLdlMnbJa9 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 12, 2023

Over the weekend, another front approaches bringing 40% rain coverage Saturday and Sunday. Not a washout with many dry times in between showers and spotty storms.

We are still watching Hurricane Lee as Tropical Storm Watches go up for the island of Bermuda. As the storm moves north and unwinds there is still a possibility of larger impacts along the extreme northeast coast.. Otherwise I see no threat to the Gulf over the next 7 days.

