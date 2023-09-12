City Council moves for ouster of Mayor Cantrell’s communications director

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council on Tuesday (Sept. 12) leveled allegations of incompetence, neglect of duty and gross misconduct against Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s communications director, setting the stage for his forced removal from the position.

The council voted 4-2 to formalize the accusations against Gregory Joseph, and has sent a letter to Cantrell recommending his dismissal by this Friday. If Cantrell does not agree to the request, the Council plans to hold a hearing on Joseph’s conduct and employment status on Oct. 3.

The measure was opposed by councilmembers Eugene Green and Freddie King. Oliver Thomas was not present for the vote.

Cantrell has previously voiced her support for Joseph, commending him for a “great job,” even as the aide has come under City Council scrutiny for his role in producing taxpayer-funded mailers touting the mayor’s accomplishments during the height of this year’s failed recall campaign.

Joseph made a combative appearance before the Council two weeks ago, when he was questioned about the legality of the mailer, how it was conceived and funded, and whether city procurement rules were flouted in its production.

If the majority of the Council votes in favor, Joseph can be dismissed from duty or suspended under the Home Rule Charter authority.

RELATED COVERAGE

Council urges Cantrell to remove communications director before special meeting

Council grills mayor’s communications director over controversial mailers

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.