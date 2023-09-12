BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

DA files injunction to halt clemency hearings for death row inmates

Hillar Moore
Hillar Moore(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said he filed an injunction Tuesday, September 12, to halt clemency hearings for inmates on death row in Louisiana.

Fifty-six of the inmates on death row are seeking to have their sentences reduced to life in prison, and Governor John Bel Edwards sent a letter to the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole, asking for hearings to be held.

The first group of hearing dates have been set. Officials said 20 of the inmates are set to have their hearings between October 13 and November 27 in Baton Rouge.

RELATED: Pardon board moving forward with clemency hearings for death row inmates after Gov.’s letter

Moore said he filed the injunction to “ensure that any further decisions are in accordance with established law, rules, and policies.” Moore added that he is also hoping to “address these concerns to prevent the unusually expedited process which is now being employed, following the request by the governor.”

According to Moore’s office, Warrick Dunn and his sister, Summer Smothers, along with several others were at the injunction filing. The person who killed Dunn’s mother is among the inmates up for commutation, according to Moore.

RELATED: Cpl. Betty Dunn Smothers remembered nearly three decades after her death

Moore released the below statement about the injunction filing:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Tropical Depression Thirteen
Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Drake, shown performing in this December 2022 file photo, has postponed his upcoming New...
Drake’s upcoming New Orleans concert postponed for second time, Ticketmaster says

Latest News

Duncan Commentary: Who-Dats help Saints register first victory of the season
Council grills mayor’s communications director Gregory Joseph over controversial mailers
NOLA Council votes to charge mayor’s communications director
NOPD searching for 2 suspects in Magazine St. burglary
NOPD searching for 2 suspects in Magazine St. burglary
NOPD searching for 2 suspects in Magazine St. burglary
NOPD searching for 2 suspects in Magazine St. burglary