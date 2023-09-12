BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Family says dog was poisoned with antifreeze

A Nevada family says their dog was poisoned with antifreeze. (KVVU)
By Kim Passoth and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - A Nevada family says someone poisoned their dog with antifreeze.

Lizzy died a week and a half ago, but now toxicology testing has come back confirming the pet was poisoned in the Weston Hills neighborhood.

“We got Lizzy when she was 7 months old,” Nick Diaz said.

The Diaz family is devastated at the sudden loss of their seemingly healthy beloved 4-year-old German Shepherd. Lizzy passed away Aug. 31.

“She went on trips, camping, hunting, she did everything with us ... trained her myself. She was like a kid you know,” shared Diaz.

The retired Marine said the dog was also a comfort animal for him after his time in the service.

“She helped me through a lot of things,” he said.

One morning, Lizzy stopped breathing, and Diaz rushed her to the vet.

“We didn’t suspect poisoning at all until we got the toxicology report back,” Diaz said.

The report showed antifreeze toxicosis as the suspected cause of Lizzy’s death.

“They found ethylene glycol, and so Animal Poison Control reached out to us and told us that they were extremely concerned that they think that somebody poisoned our dog,” Diaz said.

The family thinks Lizzy went out her dog door and ate something laced with the poison tossed into their yard.

“The antifreeze specifically is almost like sugary tasting,” Diaz was told.

The family is now worried about their other dog and the dogs in the neighborhood.

“I have to literally walk every inch of my backyard to ensure my dog’s safety,” Diaz said.

The family filed a report with police. Anyone with information or video footage that can help catch the person responsible was urged to contact the Henderson Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Tropical Depression Thirteen
Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Drake, shown performing in this December 2022 file photo, has postponed his upcoming New...
Drake’s upcoming New Orleans concert postponed for second time, Ticketmaster says

Latest News

This reunion was three years in the making. Because of Covid, 94-year-old Barbara Carolan, of...
Granddaughter takes 94-year-old grandmother across country to say final goodbye to 90-year-old siste
FILE - A bat specimen is shown in this file photo. A professor says that bats are trying to...
Bat infestation leads to elementary school’s temporary closure
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
McCarthy directs House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
Photo depicting jail cell bars
EBR district attorney plans to file injunction on clemency hearings
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers out for season