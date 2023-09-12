BBB Accredited Business
The humidity is back along with some spotty rain chances

Highs into this afternoon will be around 94
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The humidity has made a return to the area and you most certainly will feel the change as you step out the door on your Tuesday.

More humidity means a hotter feel and that’s expected as we head into this afternoon. Highs will trend a degree or two warmer, so 94 to 95 degree highs are a possibility today. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits at times. There remains the chance for a pop up shower or storm in the forecast but the coverage will only be around 20%.

The best rain chance of the week looks to be on Wednesday as a decaying frontal boundary squeezes some moisture out the atmosphere. Rain chances bump up to around 40% for some storms forming during the daylight hours. The extra clouds and rain chance should dampen our highs into the lower 90s again.

Another higher rain chance is in the forecast by next weekend as a weak front slides across the Gulf States. As we get closer, we’ll figure out those weekend details.

The tropics remain totally quiet close in as the Gulf and Caribbean lack any storm threat for at least the next 7 - 10 days. Hurricane Lee is poised to make a turn north and transition to a non-tropical storm as it impacts Canada and the Northeast Coast. Margot is spinning out over the open Atlantic and then there is another one behind it that will likely become our next hurricane.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

