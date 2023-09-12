Louisiana fire officials reflect on helping NYFD, NYC after 9/11 attacks

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, some Louisiana fire officials recalled how they sprung into action to help New York City.

New Orleans Fire Department District Chief Billy Shanks watched the attack unfold on live television.

“I told my wife that I have to go to New York after seeing what happened to all of the firemen that were in the (World) Trade Center. I felt the need to go up there and help my brothers and sisters,” Shanks said.

He and three other NOFD firemen traveled to New York at their own expense to help a New York Fire Department that lost 343 firefighters when the Twin Towers collapsed.

“We had David Nick, Robert Torres, Joe Canfield and myself that went up there,” Shanks recalled.

Shanks still has photos he took showing the charred remains of the skyscrapers brought down by hijacked airliners on Sept. 11, 2001.

“This is what was left of the 110-story World Trade Center building when we got there,” Shanks said, showing pictures of the piles of twisted steel, concrete and rubble.

He says once they arrived in New York, they headed to the site of the attack.

“It was an unbelievable sight, it really was,” Shanks said. “The first thing we did was go down to Ground Zero. And when we went down there, we couldn’t get in. We weren’t New York firemen and we weren’t ironworkers, and those were the only ones that were allowed in.”

But their efforts were not in vain. They met a man supervising cleanup of the site, who Shanks said “drove us down into the ‘hallowed ground’ area, and the firemen and the ironworkers came up and greeted us.

“We gathered around and I asked if I could say a prayer with them and I did that and they said, ‘Thank you for coming, we appreciate your support.’”

Later, the New Orleans firefighters wound up serving food to NYC first responders.

“They were basically in recovery mode, trying to recover bodies,” Shanks said. “We met up with the Gumbo Krewe and we helped feed some of the guys.”

They also visited firehouses. Shanks said while in New York, they were asked to attend some of the funerals of firefighters who lost their lives trying to save others.

He has photos outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral of the funerals of two firemen who had known each other since childhood.

“They grew up together, they got on the fire department together and they died as heroes in the Trade Center together,” Shanks said.

In trying to console firefighters who survived, he said he and his NOFD colleagues tailored their conversations with them.

“We didn’t want to open up with talking about 9/11,” he said. “We wanted to lighten, try to be as light as possible, because I know the hurt that they must have been feeling. And so we allowed them to open up when they were ready and talk about it.”

He said the experience “changed my life when I came back.”

After 9/11, Louisiana delivered a new fire truck, "Spirit of Louisiana" to New York City to help after the terrorist attack. (Source: WVUE)

Months later, in December, a new fire truck built in Louisiana for the NYFD was delivered.

Former Louisiana Fire Marshal Butch Browning recalls his involvement in getting the truck to New York.

“We left Monday Night Football and the Saints at the Superdome,” Browning said. “We left there and drove that truck from New Orleans all the way to New York City.”

Before arriving in New York, the group got a special phone call.

“On the way to New York City, we get a call from the White House saying, ‘The president (George W. Bush) wants you to bring the truck by. We’re like, ‘Is this a prank call?’ And it was not,” Browning said.

The fire truck was named “The Spirit of Louisiana” and was paid for by donations from Louisianans.

“The citizens of Louisiana have come together, opened their hearts, and donated their time and money to help our sister state in her time of need,” said then-Louisiana Gov. Mike Foster, who attended the White House ceremony.

Eventually, the truck made it to New York.

“Louisiana was the very first state to deliver a brand-new fire truck to New York City’s specifications and that was very important. They lost almost 40 trucks. It was a very big blow to their fleet,” Browning said.

When Hurricane Katrina swamped New Orleans in 2005, some New York firefighters came down, bringing a big surprise. Browning recalls meeting them to escort them into the flood-ravaged city.

“So, we went to get those firefighters and bring them into New Orleans,” he said. “Little did we know when we met them at the Louisiana-Mississippi state line, there was a low-boy truck pulling the Spirit of Louisiana. And there was a ceremony that was taken at the roadside with a letter from the New York mayor sending the Spirit of Louisiana home.”

Shanks said getting help from NYFD firefighters was a full-circle experience.

“It’s a camaraderie like no other,” he said. “When we went up there, we were welcomed with open arms. And when they came down here, of course, they were welcome. It felt like a second wave of infantry was coming in to help us.”

Shanks would return to New York to help out after Hurricane Sandy caused wind damage and massive flooding in 2012. But he said he will never forget the devastation caused 11 years earlier by the terrorist attacks.

“No, no, never, because the TV cameras, the pictures, they don’t do it justice,” Shanks said. “When we went up there, they still had paper and office supply stuff blowing around, still around Ground Zero.”

Later, he was sent a cross on a pedestal made from the wreckage of the World Trade Center.

“This is a steel cross made from the steel of the World Trade Center. One of the guys up there that was in charge of cleanup had given it to me,” Shanks said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.