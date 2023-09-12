BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Warmer and more muggy with just a few showers

Better chance for rain Wednesday
Some spotty storms likely each day with a better chance along frontal boundaries that settle in...
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few spotty storms started the morning and we could see a bit more before the day is out. Moisture is back so just a bit of a heat and an old frontal boundary is providing enough uplift to get some showers going. Wednesday brings better rain chances as the next deep trough pushes south and will allow for more coverage. It still won’t be widespread, but more of us should end up with some rain in the gauge. The higher rain chance doesn’t stick around long with most of the week remaining mostly dry.

We are still watching Lee as Tropical Storm Watches go up for the island of Bermuda. As the storm moves north and unwinds there is still a possibility of larger impacts along the extreme northeast coast.

