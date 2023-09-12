Nicondra: Warmer and more muggy with just a few showers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few spotty storms started the morning and we could see a bit more before the day is out. Moisture is back so just a bit of a heat and an old frontal boundary is providing enough uplift to get some showers going. Wednesday brings better rain chances as the next deep trough pushes south and will allow for more coverage. It still won’t be widespread, but more of us should end up with some rain in the gauge. The higher rain chance doesn’t stick around long with most of the week remaining mostly dry.

We are still watching Lee as Tropical Storm Watches go up for the island of Bermuda. As the storm moves north and unwinds there is still a possibility of larger impacts along the extreme northeast coast.

