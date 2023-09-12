BBB Accredited Business
NOLA Council votes to charge mayor’s communications director

Council grills mayor’s communications director Gregory Joseph over controversial mailers
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council is set to potentially remove Communications Director Gregory Joseph from Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration with a 4-2 vote on Tuesday (Sept. 12).

Letters of recommendation for the removal will now be sent to the mayor who will consider the council’s request.

Mayor Cantrell must decide to remove Joseph by Friday (Sept. 15) or let him be subject to another hearing next month. The mayor has previously stated that she will not take up the recommendation sent by the council to remove Joseph.

The Council has charged Joseph with incompetence, neglect of duty, and gross misconduct and a public removal hearing for Joseph has been scheduled for Oct. 3.

If the majority of the Council votes in favor, Joseph can be dismissed from duty or suspended under the charter authority.

