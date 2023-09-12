NOPD searching for 2 suspects in Magazine St. burglary

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a subject and identifying another subject wanted in connection with a business burglary in the Second District.

On July 7, 2023 a business in the 5900 block of Magazine Street was burglarized. The suspects broke the front glass door and stole various items.

Through investigation, detectives positively identified Edward Jackson DOB: 1-21-1987, (pictured in glasses and beard), as one of the perpetrators of this incident.

The other suspect is unknown. He is described as black male wearing a black ball cap and a red shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Jackson or the identity of the unknown suspect is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

All persons are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty.

