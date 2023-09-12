NOPD superintendent nominee needs City Council approval; here’s where members stand

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The future employment of Anne Kirkpatrick, Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s nominee to lead the NOPD as superintendent, hangs on an upcoming City Council confirmation vote.

Kirkpatrick, who most recently served as police chief in Oakland, will need at least four votes from New Orleans council members to get the job.

“At the end of the day, I look forward to learning more about her and understanding what her plans are for making the City of New Orleans safer, to improve our NOPD, to boost the number of officers that we have, to boost the morale within NOPD, how she’s going to be able to do that as an outsider,” council vice president Helena Moreno told Fox 8.

Cantrell’s choice of Kirkpatrick over two other finalists surprised many who believed the mayor wanted to keep interim superintendent Michelle Woodfork in the chief’s office.

Council member Freddie King said his office already was fielding calls in the first hours after the announcement was made.

“From what I’ve been hearing, a move like this would not be beneficial to the morale of the officers and the morale of the people in the city who feel like things are going in the right direction,” King said.

Councilman Oliver Thomas said Kirkpatrick would not have been his choice for the job, but he will see how the confirmation process goes.

A spokesperson for council president J.P. Morrell said in a statement, “We are happy to see that a selection was made in the city’s search for a new police chief and look forward to the confirmation process.”

That confirmation process is something Kirkpatrick says she is happy to be part of, in the spirit of transparency.

“I do not take the process lightly, nor for granted,” Kirkpatrick said. “I shall come likewise prepared to be transparent, and with the plan for the future.”

Councilman Eugene Green said he believed the interim superintendent worked to make New Orleans safer.

“I appreciate and value the services rendered by interim superintendent Michelle Woodfork,” Green told Fox 8. “Crime in New Orleans has been trending downward, and interim superintendent Woodfork can take pride in and should be lauded for her stewardship.”

Kirkpatrick also sang Woodfork’s praises during her press conference Monday afternoon.

“I even turned to the mayor and said, ‘She’s fabulous!’ and she is. I had wanted Chief Woodfork to stay,” Kirkpatrick said. “It really is a sign of a real professional who is willing to put agency before themselves.”

Woodfork, who will remain as interim superintendent until being replaced by Kirkpatrick on Sept. 22, was recognized for her service by several council members.

“I have known Michelle Woodfork for over 10 years and thank her, not only for her service as the interim chief but also (for) offering herself up as a candidate for the superintendent’s position,” councilman Joe Giarrusso told Fox 8.

Councilmember Lesli Harris said she hopes the city’s crime rates can drop even lower.

“I look forward to learning more about Anne Kirkpatrick and her plans to address crime as part of the confirmation process,” Harris wrote in a statement.

Kirkpatrick said lowering crime rates would be her priority if she gets the job permanently.

“No. 2 would be staffing. Critical crisis and staffing for New Orleans,” she said. “And then No. 3 is getting the agency over the finish line on the consent decree.”

It was Kirkpatrick’s experience policing under a federal consent decree in Oakland that swayed Cantrell to nominate the law enforcement veteran.

“It is critical that we ensure that we’re making the necessary changes to satisfy (federal monitors) to get into compliance,” the mayor said.

Cantrell said she hopes her nominee is confirmed by the council by Oct. 5.

