NOPD’s SWAT team dispatched to standoff with barricaded man on Bruxelles Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police dispatched their SWAT team Tuesday (Sept. 12) to the scene where a man being pursued by officers barricaded himself inside a house in the 3700 block of Bruxelles Street.

The NOPD said the SWAT roll was instigated by a hit-and-run accident. A neighbor reported to police that her car had been hit by the suspect, who then fled into his house.

When police arrived, the suspect came out and made threatening remarks to officers and went back inside, the department said. It was unclear whether the man is armed.

The standoff began shortly after 2 p.m., a witness told Fox 8. The NOPD alerted media that its SWAT team had been dispatched to the scene at 2:43 p.m.

A police perimeter was established around the area, near the intersection with St. Denis Street.

This developing story will be updated as new information becomes available.

New Orleans police were involved in a standoff Tuesday (Sept. 12) with a man who barricaded himself inside a home in the 3700 block of Bruxelles Street. (Google Maps)

