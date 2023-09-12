BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Suspect arrested after seven-hour standoff with NOPD’s SWAT team on Bruxelles Street

New Orleans police were involved in a standoff Tuesday (Sept. 12) with a man who barricaded...
New Orleans police were involved in a standoff Tuesday (Sept. 12) with a man who barricaded himself inside a home in the 3700 block of Bruxelles Street.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said they arrested a man “without incident” late Tuesday (Sept. 12), following a seven-hour standoff with the department’s SWAT team after the suspect barricaded himself inside a house in the 3700 block of Bruxelles Street.

The NOPD said the SWAT roll was instigated by a hit-and-run accident. A neighbor reported to police that her car had been hit by the suspect, who then fled into his house.

When police arrived, the suspect came out and made threatening remarks to officers and went back inside, the department said. It was unclear whether the man was armed.

The standoff began shortly after 2 p.m., a witness told Fox 8. The NOPD alerted media that its SWAT team had been dispatched to the scene at 2:43 p.m. Police announced the man had been arrested at 10:17 p.m., but did not disclose the suspect’s name or the offenses with which h

A police perimeter was established around the area, near the intersection with St. Denis Street.

New Orleans police were involved in a standoff Tuesday (Sept. 12) with a man who barricaded...
New Orleans police were involved in a standoff Tuesday (Sept. 12) with a man who barricaded himself inside a home in the 3700 block of Bruxelles Street.(Google Maps)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Tropical Depression Thirteen
Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic
Drake, shown performing in this December 2022 file photo, has postponed his upcoming New...
Drake’s upcoming New Orleans concert postponed for second time, Ticketmaster says

Latest News

Arlinda Westbrook, the former civilian deputy superintendent who headed the NOPD's Public...
Former NOPD deputy superintendent Arlinda Westbrook separates from City Hall post
Former New Orleans priest Lawrence Hecker turned himself in to authorities Sept. 8, a day after...
Jailed former New Orleans priest Lawrence Hecker to enter plea Wednesday
Attorney General Jeff Landry has maintained a lead in most polling for this fall's governor's...
North shore judge blocks an anti-Jeff Landry ad as governor’s race intensifies
Anne Kirkpatrick was nominated Monday (Sept. 11) by Mayor LaToya Cantrell to be the next NOPD...
Kirkpatrick’s experience, outsider perspective could help NOPD, civic leaders say
Hillar Moore
DA Hillar Moore files injunction to halt clemency hearings for death row inmates