Suspect arrested after seven-hour standoff with NOPD’s SWAT team on Bruxelles Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said they arrested a man “without incident” late Tuesday (Sept. 12), following a seven-hour standoff with the department’s SWAT team after the suspect barricaded himself inside a house in the 3700 block of Bruxelles Street.

The NOPD said the SWAT roll was instigated by a hit-and-run accident. A neighbor reported to police that her car had been hit by the suspect, who then fled into his house.

When police arrived, the suspect came out and made threatening remarks to officers and went back inside, the department said. It was unclear whether the man was armed.

The standoff began shortly after 2 p.m., a witness told Fox 8. The NOPD alerted media that its SWAT team had been dispatched to the scene at 2:43 p.m. Police announced the man had been arrested at 10:17 p.m., but did not disclose the suspect’s name or the offenses with which h

A police perimeter was established around the area, near the intersection with St. Denis Street.

New Orleans police were involved in a standoff Tuesday (Sept. 12) with a man who barricaded himself inside a home in the 3700 block of Bruxelles Street. (Google Maps)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.