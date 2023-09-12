BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Warrick Dunn returns to Baton Rouge to surprise family with new home

A family began a new journey together Tuesday, Sept. 12. Dominique, a single mother, and her daughter, Miracle, set eyes on their new (and first) home.
By John Eads
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A family began a new journey together Tuesday, Sept. 12. Dominique, a single mother, and her daughter, Miracle, set eyes on their new (and first) home.

Habitat for Humanity teamed up with Catholic High School and Warrick Dunn Charities to build, furnish, and decorate a brand new home in the Baton Rouge area. Dunn himself returned to his hometown to guide the family through the new home and offer a glimpse of the bright future that lies ahead for them.

Warrick Dunn surprises family with new home
Warrick Dunn surprises family with new home(WAFB)

“Dominique and Miracle, single mother, first-time homeowner, I think it’s important to help change the community and the environment, create stability for a family that could potentially have good long-term positive impacts,” Dunn said.

Catholic High School, where Dunn graduated from, reportedly raised $84,500 towards the cost of building the home. Some students also logged several service hours and helped with the construction of the home.

This is the 218th home celebration for the Warrick Dunn Charities (WDC). The charity is a non-profit that aims to identify single parents across the country and help them achieve their goal of first-time homeownership. Dominique is just yet another success story for the WDC.

Warrick Dunn surprises family with new home
Warrick Dunn surprises family with new home(WAFB)

“It made everything worth it, the sacrifices that I made, the sleepless nights trying to make sure that I was able to get everything done that needed to be done, get everything saved up so that I could be here today. So it was all worth it in the end,” Dominique said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Hurricane Lee.
Lee is now a major hurricane, expected to rapidly intensify to an ‘extremely dangerous’ storm

Latest News

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season
Saints start the season 1-0 after beating the Titans.
Duncan Commentary: Dome-field advantage buries the Titans
Duncan Commentary: Who-Dats help Saints register first victory of the season
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly at SEC Media Days
Brian Kelly recaps win against Grambling, previews Mississippi State game