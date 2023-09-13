BBB Accredited Business
Amber Alert canceled; 11-month-old from N.C. found safe

FILE - The Mayodan (N.C.) Police Department said a missing child has been found and is in good health.(NCMEC)
FILE - The Mayodan (N.C.) Police Department said a missing child has been found and is in good health.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MAYODAN, N.C. (Gray News) - Officials in North Carolina said an 11-month-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe Wednesday.

The Mayodan Police Department said in an update on Facebook that the child was in good health. The suspects, Atiya Janelle Douglas and Kenya Shana Robinson, also were found and arrested, police said.

The alert has been canceled.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Mayodan Police Department at 336-613-7958.

