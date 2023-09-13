BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Angel Reese featured on TIME100 Next list

You can see Reese in the upcoming edition of TIME, which hits newsstands Friday, Sept. 15.
You can see Reese in the upcoming edition of TIME, which hits newsstands Friday, Sept. 15.(LSU Women's Basketball)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Bayou Barbie has done it again!

LSU’s Angel Reese was featured on the TIME100 Next list Wednesday, Sept. 13 after she was nominated by WNBA star Candice Parker.

The LSU junior from Baltimore, Maryland was highlighted as an innovator.

You can see Reese in the upcoming edition of TIME, which hits newsstands Friday, Sept. 15.

Making the TIME100 Next requires research and reporting from across TIME’s global network of editors and correspondents.

TIME sifts through hundreds of suggestions and then meets each week to debate who belongs on the list.

“Through this process, we get to know so many extraordinary leaders who are creating change across the world. Our hope is that this list offers a glimpse into their important work,” says Cate Matthews, a TIME editorial director.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

St. Helena Parish officials along with the St. Helena Parish School District will be holding a...
St. Helena Parish news conference
A statue of Jesus was vandalized, beheaded outside of Holy Savior Catholic School, according to...
Jesus statue beheaded at Louisiana catholic school; vandalism suspect sought
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Federal investigation into Mayor Cantrell, Vappie looms amid quarrels with City Council
Fisherman waiting to see how Mid-Barataria project impacts industry
Fishermen waiting to see how Mid-Barataria project impacts industry
Fisherman waiting to see how Mid-Barataria project impacts industry
Fisherman waiting to see how Mid-Barataria project impacts industry