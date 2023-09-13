BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Balloon release to honor St. Helena student killed in school shooting

There will be a balloon release on Friday, Sept. 15 in place of the football game for the St. Helena student who was killed.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - There will be a balloon release on Friday, Sept. 15 in place of the football game for a St. Helena student who was shot and killed on campus.

The family is holding a balloon release for Vernon Gordon Jr., the student killed in the shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at St. Helena College and Career Academy.

RELATED: Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday

Balloon release set for Vernon Gordon Jr.
Balloon release set for Vernon Gordon Jr.(WAFB)

The St. Helena Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old juvenile who is the alleged shooter.

St. Helena Superintendent Kelli Joseph released the statement below following the tragic death.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Hurricane Lee.
Lee is now a major hurricane, expected to rapidly intensify to an ‘extremely dangerous’ storm

Latest News

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Federal investigation into Mayor Cantrell, Vappie looms amid quarrels with City Council
Fisherman waiting to see how Mid-Barataria project impacts industry
Fishermen waiting to see how Mid-Barataria project impacts industry
Fisherman waiting to see how Mid-Barataria project impacts industry
Fisherman waiting to see how Mid-Barataria project impacts industry
NASA set to release UFO report Thursday
Man shot, killed in Central City Wednesday evening, police say