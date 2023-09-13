Big Freedia, Soul Rebels, Flow Tribe and more to headline National Fried Chicken Festival 2023

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Fried Chicken Festival, presented by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, is all set to captivate the audience with its vibrant entertainment lineup.

The festival, taking place on Sept. 30 - Oct. 1 along Lakeshore Drive at Franklin Avenue, promises an unforgettable two-day experience.

FCF boasts of “a wide variety of acts and some of the nation’s top talent” across its three specially curated stages this year. Two of these are music-centric: the Entergy Stage and the Festival Stage. The third, the HEINZ® “Food is Culture” Stage, promises to be a crowd-puller with “celebrity chefs and culinary thought leaders.”

Music enthusiasts are in for a treat with headliners like Flow Tribe, Rockin Dopsie, and Big 6 Brass Band gracing the Festival Stage on Saturday. Sunday continues the musical journey with The Soul Rebels, Kermit Ruffins, and Parish County Line.

Over at the Entergy Stage, Big Freedia and Brass-A-Holics will set the mood on Saturday, with Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Shamarr Allen, and a not-to-be-missed “special 50 Years of Hip Hop New Orleans performance presented by Chip Forstall” coming up on Sunday.

This unique tribute marks the “50th anniversary of hip hop music and culture” and will spotlight legendary New Orleans artists like DJ Jubilee, Mannie Fresh, and others.

“Something we’ve always said and strived for is having ‘something for everyone’ at our festival, and this year, we’re going above and beyond to make that happen,” said Cleveland Spears, III, FCF organizer and President/CEO of the Spears Group.

The full FCF 2023 music lineup and schedules can be viewed at friedchickenfestival.com/entertainment for all music buffs and fried chicken enthusiasts.

