Bruce: Hit and miss showers and storms ;some get none some get a lot

Bruce: Temps stay hot in the low to mid 90s
Bruce: Temps stay hot in the low to mid 90s
By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The rain chances will be in the spotty category 30-40% over the next few days. Some get no rain, and those with downpours could get a lot. Nevertheless, temps stay hot in the lower to mid 90s. A frontal boundary is sinking south across the region. Ahead of the front expect some uplift to help trigger storms with the higher moisture levels at the surface. The front stalls right along the coast and should allow for those spotty storms through the day on Thursday into the weekend.

In the tropics we are still monitoring Lee. A tropical storm warning is in place for Bermuda. The storm will continue to cause rough seas along the eastern seaboard with greater effects north into New England and Canada. Margot remains well out to see and several other waves moving off Africa are likely to develop, but pose no threat currently.

