BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Cardell Hayes plans to plead guilty before retrial for Will Smith killing, report says

Cardell Hayes, 36, served less than five years of a 25-year sentence for manslaughter before...
Cardell Hayes, 36, served less than five years of a 25-year sentence for manslaughter before his conviction was vacated because of a non-unanimous jury verdict.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cardell Hayes, who admittedly shot former Saints star Will Smith to death during an April 2016 traffic dispute in the Lower Garden District, plans to avoid a second trial next week by pleading guilty to manslaughter, according to a published report.

The New Orleans Advocate, citing “two sources with knowledge of the plea deal,” said Hayes would enter the plea Monday, when his retrial is scheduled. Neither defense attorney John Fuller nor the office of Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams would confirm to Fox 8 that a plea agreement has been reached.

Sentencing would be up to Criminal District Court Judge Camille Buras, the same judge who sentenced Hayes to serve 25 of a possible 40 years when he first was convicted of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter in December 2016.

That conviction and sentence eventually was vacated by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, because Hayes was convicted by a non-unanimous jury. That panel voted 10-2 to convict him of the lesser crime of manslaughter at the end of a nine-day murder trial.

Hayes served less than five years of the sentence and has been free on bond since March 2021 awaiting a second trial. After several delays, that trial was set to begin next Monday.

Related coverage

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Former Catholic Priest Lawrence Hecker pleads 'not guilty' to sex charges
Former New Orleans priest Lawrence Hecker turned himself in to authorities Sept. 8, a day after...
Jailed former New Orleans priest Lawrence Hecker to enter plea Wednesday
New Orleans police were involved in a standoff Tuesday (Sept. 12) with a man who barricaded...
Suspect arrested after seven-hour standoff with NOPD’s SWAT team on Bruxelles Street
NOPD searching for 2 suspects in Magazine St. burglary
NOPD searching for two suspects in Magazine Street burglary