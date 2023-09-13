BBB Accredited Business
Former NOPD deputy superintendent Arlinda Westbrook retires from City Hall post

Arlinda Westbrook, the former civilian deputy superintendent who headed the NOPD's Public Integrity Bureau, no longer is employed by the city, a spokesman said Tuesday (Sept. 12).
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former NOPD deputy superintendent Arlinda Westbrook no longer is employed in Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, a City Hall spokesman told Fox 8 on Tuesday (Sept. 12).

The spokesman initially declined to say whether Westbrook was fired or resigned, nor would he say when her employment with the city ended. On Wednesday, however, the city said Westbrook notified the city on Monday that she was retiring, effective Oct. 12.

Westbrook was reassigned out of the police department last September, following years of criticism from police officers over her command of the Public Integrity Bureau, the internal affairs division that investigates complaints and levies disciplinary recommendations against NOPD officers.

Cantrell, Ferguson announce sweeping changes at NOPD

Westbrook, a civilian, was reassigned to work in the office of City CAO Gilbert Montano’s office, Cantrell said at a press conference on Sept. 8, 2022. She was replaced as the head of PIB by Keith Sanchez, the former legal director at the NOPD’s training academy.

“I have reassigned Ms. Westbrook,” Cantrell said last year. “She will be in the CAO’s office, primarily focusing on the consent decree, because we want to make sure we’re moving steadily in the right direction to ensure compliance.

“The CAO’s office, which this makes total sense, has been even more engaged relative to the consent decree. Having Ms. Westbrook in the CAO’s office makes great sense, and it’s better alignment and keeps our focus heavily on compliance of the consent decree.”

