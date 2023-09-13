Former NOPD deputy superintendent Arlinda Westbrook separates from City Hall post

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former NOPD deputy superintendent Arlinda Westbrook no longer is employed in Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, a City Hall spokesman told Fox 8 on Tuesday (Sept. 12).

The spokesman declined to say whether Westbrook was fired or resigned, nor would he say when her employment with the city ended.

Westbrook was reassigned out of the police department last September, following years of criticism from police officers over her command of the Public Integrity Bureau, the internal affairs division that investigates complaints and levies disciplinary recommendations against NOPD officers.

Westbrook, a civilian, was reassigned to work in the office of City CAO Gilbert Montano’s office, Cantrell said at a press conference on Sept. 8, 2022. She was replaced as the head of PIB by Keith Sanchez, the former legal director at the NOPD’s training academy.

“I have reassigned Ms. Westbrook,” Cantrell said last year. “She will be in the CAO’s office, primarily focusing on the consent decree, because we want to make sure we’re moving steadily in the right direction to ensure compliance.

“The CAO’s office, which this makes total sense, has been even more engaged relative to the consent decree. Having Ms. Westbrook in the CAO’s office makes great sense, and it’s better alignment and keeps our focus heavily on compliance of the consent decree.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.