BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Former NOPD deputy superintendent Arlinda Westbrook separates from City Hall post

Arlinda Westbrook, the former civilian deputy superintendent who headed the NOPD's Public...
Arlinda Westbrook, the former civilian deputy superintendent who headed the NOPD's Public Integrity Bureau, no longer is employed by the city, a spokesman said Tuesday (Sept. 12).
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former NOPD deputy superintendent Arlinda Westbrook no longer is employed in Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, a City Hall spokesman told Fox 8 on Tuesday (Sept. 12).

The spokesman declined to say whether Westbrook was fired or resigned, nor would he say when her employment with the city ended.

Westbrook was reassigned out of the police department last September, following years of criticism from police officers over her command of the Public Integrity Bureau, the internal affairs division that investigates complaints and levies disciplinary recommendations against NOPD officers.

Westbrook, a civilian, was reassigned to work in the office of City CAO Gilbert Montano’s office, Cantrell said at a press conference on Sept. 8, 2022. She was replaced as the head of PIB by Keith Sanchez, the former legal director at the NOPD’s training academy.

“I have reassigned Ms. Westbrook,” Cantrell said last year. “She will be in the CAO’s office, primarily focusing on the consent decree, because we want to make sure we’re moving steadily in the right direction to ensure compliance.

“The CAO’s office, which this makes total sense, has been even more engaged relative to the consent decree. Having Ms. Westbrook in the CAO’s office makes great sense, and it’s better alignment and keeps our focus heavily on compliance of the consent decree.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Tropical Depression Thirteen
Tropical Storm Lee forms in the central Atlantic
Drake, shown performing in this December 2022 file photo, has postponed his upcoming New...
Drake’s upcoming New Orleans concert postponed for second time, Ticketmaster says

Latest News

Former New Orleans priest Lawrence Hecker turned himself in to authorities Sept. 8, a day after...
Jailed former New Orleans priest Lawrence Hecker to enter plea Wednesday
Attorney General Jeff Landry has maintained a lead in most polling for this fall's governor's...
North shore judge blocks an anti-Jeff Landry ad as governor’s race intensifies
Anne Kirkpatrick was nominated Monday (Sept. 11) by Mayor LaToya Cantrell to be the next NOPD...
Kirkpatrick’s experience, outsider perspective could help NOPD, civic leaders say
Hillar Moore
DA Hillar Moore files injunction to halt clemency hearings for death row inmates