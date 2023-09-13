Heart of Louisiana: Sculpture garden

CHAUVIN, La. (WVUE) - One of the artistic treasures of South Louisiana is a bayou-side sculpture garden in the town of Chauvin.

The concrete artwork took a beating two years ago from Hurricane Ida. But now Dave McNamara has found it has reopened to visitors in the Heart of Louisiana.

To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana story archive here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.