House fire kills 1 adult, 1 child in St. John Parish

MT. AIRY, La. (WVUE) - An early morning house fire claimed the lives of one adult and one child in Mt. Airy on Wednesday (Sept. 30), according to information from the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Authorities say that the St. John the Baptist Fire Dept. responded in the 100 block of Marigold Street around 4 a.m. Inside the burning home, they found the victim’s bodies.

The state fire marshal says that the scene is subject to an active investigation.

This is a developing story.

