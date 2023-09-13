BBB Accredited Business
A mixture of heat with a storm chance today

Highs will climb into the middle 90s in spots
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Even though the calendar reads September, it’s still feeling like summer outside and today’s forecast will be very summer-like.

For your Wednesday, expect a mixture of sun and clouds as highs climb quickly into the middle 90s. As the heating starts to build, we’ll develop a storm chance in today’s forecast. I’ve included a 40% rain coverage through this afternoon with the stronger storm cells producing heavy downpours and lightning.

I can’t really point to much difference through the end of the week in regards to the heat and humidity. Daily highs will remain in the 90s with a few storms possible Thursday and Friday. Now this weekend things will change a bit in the mid and upper levels. This will likely yield some better storm chances for Saturday and maybe again on Sunday. Right now rain chances are around 40% but as we get closer, those may trend higher.

Hurricane Lee is poised to bring impacts to Canada and the Northeast Coast by this weekend as a transitioning storm. The colder water temperatures will allow the storm to become a frontal low as it nears the coastal areas. Margot continues to churn out in the Atlantic but is heading out to sea. Another storm behind Lee and Margot is developing but it too should gain latitude fairly quickly and stay over the Atlantic.

