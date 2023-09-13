Nicondra: More heat, but a chance for rain into the afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Expect mostly dry conditions through Wednesday afternoon with warm temperatures peaking in the low 90s, but we will see some showers and even a few heavy down pours before the day is out. A frontal boundary is sinking south across the region. Ahead of the front expect some uplift to help trigger storms with the higher moisture levels at the surface. The front stalls right along the coast and should allow for an elevated rain chance through the day on Thursday.

In the tropics we are still monitoring Lee. A tropical storm warning is in place for Bermuda. The storm will continue to cause rough seas along the eastern seaboard with greater effects north into New England and Canada. Margot remains well out to see and several other waves moving off Africa are likely to develop, but pose no threat currently.

