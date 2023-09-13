BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Woman Texas A.G. Paxton’s staff say he had affair with expected to testify in impeachment trial

Witness attorney Brandon Cammack, center, testifies during the impeachment trial for Texas...
Witness attorney Brandon Cammack, center, testifies during the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A woman with whom Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s staff say he carried on an extramarital affair is expected to testify in Republican’s impeachment trial Wednesday.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers prosecuting Paxton’s impeachment called the woman, Laura Olson, on Wednesday morning. But Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is acting as the judge over the trial in the Texas Senate, said she cannot testify until the afternoon because of the procedural rules.

Paxton’s affair has taken a central role in the historic proceeding, with several of his former senior employees testifying they believed it explained why Paxton was using his office to aid a wealthy donor who employed the woman.

Olson’s testimony will be the first time the public has heard her account of her relationship with Texas’ top law enforcement officer and his dealings with Austin real estate developer Nate Paul.

Olsen will take the witness stand in the Texas Senate across from Paxton’s wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, who is attending the trial but is not allowed to vote on whether he husband should be removed from office.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Hurricane Lee.
Lee is now a major hurricane, expected to rapidly intensify to an ‘extremely dangerous’ storm

Latest News

In this satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee turns north on path that will take it past Bermuda as it aims for Atlantic Canada
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3
Danelo Cavalcante, who was serving a life sentence for murder in a Pennsylvania prison when he...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania
Zeus died from pneumonia after getting his front leg amputated.
World’s tallest male dog dies after amputation surgery, owner says