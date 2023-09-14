Bruce: No cold fronts in sight over the next 7 days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Unfortunately I do not see and real cool fronts over the next 7-10 days. What won’t change is the the 90 degree temps and spotty afternoon and evening showers and storms. As we head into the weekend another trough will push a front near the area allowing for daily shower chances, but no real drought bursting rain or cooler temps is in the near future.

Bruce: We are stuck in a summer pattern with highs in the 90s and humidity making it feel like mid to upper 90s. Rain chances during the evening at 30%. Next week shows no signs of a cool front. pic.twitter.com/y792WPSBpF — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 14, 2023

Lee is moving past Bermuda and expected to continue north towards New England and Canada. Several other tropical systems continue to churn in the Atlantic, but none are a threat to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.

