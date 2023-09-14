BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: No cold fronts in sight over the next 7 days

Bruce: The hot and muggy temps will stick around for a while
Bruce: The hot and muggy temps will stick around for a while
By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Unfortunately I do not see and real cool fronts over the next 7-10 days. What won’t change is the the 90 degree temps and spotty afternoon and evening showers and storms. As we head into the weekend another trough will push a front near the area allowing for daily shower chances, but no real drought bursting rain or cooler temps is in the near future.

Lee is moving past Bermuda and expected to continue north towards New England and Canada. Several other tropical systems continue to churn in the Atlantic, but none are a threat to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.

