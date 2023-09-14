BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Entergy New Orleans announces new financial assistance for customers

By Parker Boyd
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy New Orleans announced new financial assistance for customers and introduced a new heat relief financial initiative assistance program for customers on Thursday (Sept. 14).

The agencies working with Entergy are the New Orleans Council on Aging and Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans.

Entergy said it’s funding $500,000 to low-income, elderly and disabled customers. Eligible customers can receive up to $200 monthly for up to six months. Officials said they provide these funds to help qualifying customers address outstanding balances and avoid disconnects.

To qualify customers, they must have a bill in their name and either be over the age of 60, have a social security award letter, or a disability letter. Entergy said these funds will come from shareholder dollars.

“If you submit your information that they require, you can get on the list and one of the agencies will call you back,” said Entergy New Orleans President Deanna Rodriguez. “As soon as that money runs out, it’s first come first serve and it’s those that are eligible that will be able to receive this funding.”

Entergy customer Tracy Tennessee has an Entergy bill over $500. That’s because intense heat has her Entergy bill soaring.

“My air condition hasn’t worked for three weeks,” Tennessee said.

Tennessee said she’s bewildered because her bill is so high when she hasn’t been using air in her home.

“I’ve been running fans in my house,” she said. “I’m trying to figure out how my bill is outstanding the way it is.”

The brutal heat that’s plagued New Orleans has air conditions across the city running non-stop. That means Entergy bills rise.

Rodriguez said this financial assistance is a response to multiple heat advisories that have plagued the city.

“You have to use more cooling and bills have gone up,” Rodriguez said. “We want to do our part to soften the blow for those customers.”

Customers who believe they are eligible for this program can call Entergy at 504-821-4121 to book an appointment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Kenner Police capture a Jefferson Parish inmate at Ochsner's Medical Center
Escaped Jefferson Parish inmate captured near Ochsner Medical Center
There are currently 62 people awaiting the death penalty in Louisiana, where there have been...
Appeals court stays order to shut down Angola youth unit
Zurik Investigation: Attention to Details -- Sabrina Richardson
Part of suspension overturned for NOPD Lieutenant accused of abusing off-duty details
John Snell
Saltwater from Gulf could overtop emergency sill, threaten drinking water upriver