Entergy New Orleans announces new financial assistance for customers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy New Orleans announced new financial assistance for customers and introduced a new heat relief financial initiative assistance program for customers on Thursday (Sept. 14).

The agencies working with Entergy are the New Orleans Council on Aging and Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans.

Entergy said it’s funding $500,000 to low-income, elderly and disabled customers. Eligible customers can receive up to $200 monthly for up to six months. Officials said they provide these funds to help qualifying customers address outstanding balances and avoid disconnects.

To qualify customers, they must have a bill in their name and either be over the age of 60, have a social security award letter, or a disability letter. Entergy said these funds will come from shareholder dollars.

“If you submit your information that they require, you can get on the list and one of the agencies will call you back,” said Entergy New Orleans President Deanna Rodriguez. “As soon as that money runs out, it’s first come first serve and it’s those that are eligible that will be able to receive this funding.”

Entergy customer Tracy Tennessee has an Entergy bill over $500. That’s because intense heat has her Entergy bill soaring.

“My air condition hasn’t worked for three weeks,” Tennessee said.

Tennessee said she’s bewildered because her bill is so high when she hasn’t been using air in her home.

“I’ve been running fans in my house,” she said. “I’m trying to figure out how my bill is outstanding the way it is.”

The brutal heat that’s plagued New Orleans has air conditions across the city running non-stop. That means Entergy bills rise.

Rodriguez said this financial assistance is a response to multiple heat advisories that have plagued the city.

“You have to use more cooling and bills have gone up,” Rodriguez said. “We want to do our part to soften the blow for those customers.”

Customers who believe they are eligible for this program can call Entergy at 504-821-4121 to book an appointment.

