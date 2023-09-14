BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Escaped Jefferson Parish inmate captured near Ochsner Medical Center

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish police captured an inmate who had escaped from Ochsner’s Medical Center on West Esplanade Thursday afternoon (Sept. 14).

The escapee, whose identity remains undisclosed, was notably wearing shackles, handcuffs, and paper hospital pants at the time of his escape, raising questions about how he managed to flee in the first place.

Kenner police were instrumental in the search, assisting deputies in locating the inmate. Reports indicate he was found just around the corner from the medical facility.

Authorities have yet to reveal specifics about how the inmate broke free or any potential charges he may face due to the escape.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Entergy New Orleans announces new financial assistance for customers
Entergy New Orleans announces new financial assistance for customers
There are currently 62 people awaiting the death penalty in Louisiana, where there have been...
Appeals court stays order to shut down Angola youth unit
Zurik Investigation: Attention to Details -- Sabrina Richardson
Part of suspension overturned for NOPD Lieutenant accused of abusing off-duty details
John Snell
Saltwater from Gulf could overtop emergency sill, threaten drinking water upriver