Escaped Jefferson Parish inmate captured near Ochsner Medical Center

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish police captured an inmate who had escaped from Ochsner’s Medical Center on West Esplanade Thursday afternoon (Sept. 14).

The escapee, whose identity remains undisclosed, was notably wearing shackles, handcuffs, and paper hospital pants at the time of his escape, raising questions about how he managed to flee in the first place.

Kenner police were instrumental in the search, assisting deputies in locating the inmate. Reports indicate he was found just around the corner from the medical facility.

Authorities have yet to reveal specifics about how the inmate broke free or any potential charges he may face due to the escape.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.