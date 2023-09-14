BBB Accredited Business
Hit or miss storms continue with normal heat and humidity

Highs will be around 90 for the next several days
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It waited until September but a normal summer pattern has settled in currently as we’re seeing a repeat of daily hit or miss storms along with the heat and humidity.

Little is expected to change between now and the weekend as an old front remains stalled over the region which when combined with daytime heating yields some pop up storms each day. Today I have rain chances around 40% with that 30-40% rain chance lingering into the weekend. Highs during the afternoon will get hot during the sunny times as we top out around 90 the next several days.

There are some hints that slightly less humid air may filter into the area come next week. We’ll see how things play out in the long range forecast once we make it to the weekend.

Hurricane Lee is set to make a transition into a frontal low as it brings storm impacts to the New England and Canadian coastlines. This will happen over the weekend so if you have travel plans up that way, expect some nasty weather at times. Elsewhere, a new storm is forming behind Lee and it may be our next major storm. It too looks to follow the same path by gaining latitude and heading north into the open Atlantic.

Copyright 2023 WVUE.

