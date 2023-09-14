IRS filings reveal contract numbers for Tulane coach Willie Fritz and AD Troy Dannen

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Tulane athletic department got quite a bargain in 2022 with the contract of Willie Fritz. According to IRS documents, Fritz made $2.79 million last season. Tulane finished the 2022 campaign with a 12-2 record.

Fritz renegotiated his contract last December after a conference championship, and some interest from Georgia Tech. Those numbers were not reflected in the 2022 filing.

By comparison, USC head football coach Lincoln Riley, reportedly pulled in $10M last season. The Tulane Green Wave beat the Trojans in the Cotton Bowl, 46-45.

Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, and Dabo Swinney, also made more than $10M in 2022. LSU coach Brian Kelly’s contract last season was $9.5 million.

IRS documents also revealed Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen’s 2022 contract was worth $1.12M.

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati’s 2022 contract was for $952K.

The Horned Frogs compete in the Big 12, considered part of the Power-5 conferences. Tulane is in the American Athletic Conference, part of the “Group of Five” conferences.

John Wildhack pulled in $836K as the athletic director of Syracuse. The Orange play in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The ACC is also a Power-5 conference.

In the same filing, Tulane basketball coach Ron Hunter’s 2022 contract was for $1.06M.

