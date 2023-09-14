BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Jesus statue beheaded at Louisiana catholic school; vandalism suspect sought

A statue of Jesus was vandalized, beheaded outside of Holy Savior Catholic School, according to...
A statue of Jesus was vandalized, beheaded outside of Holy Savior Catholic School, according to Lockport police.(Facebook/LPD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOCKPORT, La. (WVUE) - Police are looking for the person(s) responsible for vandalizing a statue of Jesus on a school’s campus in Lockport.

Police say the incident occurred overnight between Sept. 12 and 13 at Holy Savior Catholic School, located on Church Street.

In a photo shared by the police department, the statue was seen headless, standing in its prominent position in front of the school building.

A statue of Jesus was vandalized, beheaded outside of Holy Savior Catholic School, according to...
A statue of Jesus was vandalized, beheaded outside of Holy Savior Catholic School, according to Lockport police.(Facebook/LPD)

Anyone with information that could be useful for detectives is asked to contact the Lockport Police Department at 985-532-2808.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Man shot, killed in Central City Wednesday evening, police say
Man shot in the CBD Wednesday afternoon
Man shot in the CBD Wednesday afternoon, police say
Anne Kirkpatrick was nominated by the mayor to be the next NOPD Superintendent.
Cantrell says she met the city council’s demands in conducting a search for a police chief
Man shot in the CBD Wednesday afternoon
Man shot in the CBD Wednesday afternoon