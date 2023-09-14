Logan Diggs making a case for LSU’s top running back

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Logan Diggs racked up 115 yards and a touchdown against Grambling, but that’s not enough to be the No. 1 back at LSU just yet. The Rummel alum needs to continue amping up the numbers.

“We’re going to feature a guy that is feeling it, and hot if you will. We have enough depth that we can spell a guy. I think that’s a good thing. Mississippi State ran five backs on Saturday. They still have a featured back, but they were still able to get 4-5 deep at the running back spot. I still think we’re in a position to figure out who that featured player is,” said LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

When it came for decision time for Logan Diggs while he was at Rummel, it was between Notre Dame and LSU. The Fighting Irish came out on top.

“I think it was my incredible personality. It’s a joke. It’s going to be on the front page of every newspaper. You just can’t do it around here anymore. I think it was a combination of the ability to come and play right away. Because we didn’t have a lot of depth at the position. Then the academics, he was looking for both. That was a good hook if you will to start, and then it was convincing him to leave Louisiana, which was not very easy at all,” said Kelly.

